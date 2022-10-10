Thieves take copper pipes and taps from Gedling FC clubhouse
- Published
Thieves have stolen copper pipes and taps from a newly renovated football clubhouse belonging to a junior Nottinghamshire club.
Gedling FC said it was "devastated" to find the building, in Stoke Lane, Stoke Bardolph, had been broken into overnight on Saturday.
The volunteer-run club said offenders stole essential items and "caused thousands of pounds worth of damage".
Police said they were investigating and have appealed for information.
The force said officers found the front door had been taken off the building, taps in both bathrooms had been stolen and portions of copper pipes were cut and stolen.
Some of the ceiling was also removed and pipes taken from the loft, it added.
The club, which was set up three years ago to support grassroots football, said volunteers spent the summer improving the clubhouse for the start of season.
"This really hurts everyone involved in our club," a spokesperson said.
"It's been really upsetting to all the teams so we can only do our best now to turn this around as quickly as possible so the kids aren't stopped from doing what they love."
The club added any information it could hand over to police would be "greatly appreciated".
'Awful news'
A mother of a young player said people supporting the club have begun to raise funds to repair the clubhouse and replace the stolen items.
Nathalie Bailey-Flitter said: "We are already out there collecting prizes, donations and putting feelers out for help.
"We've got this and will not let the vandals and thieves win."
Another parent has set up an online fundraising page to help after hearing about the "awful news".
'Shameful'
PC Lyndon Brown said it was a "despicable crime, which has caused great upset to the club and the wider community".
"To target a facility used for the benefit and enjoyment of young people is shameful," she said.
"I'd like to reassure people that we are doing everything we can to identify and locate the culprits who will be robustly dealt with."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.