Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
- Published
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration.
Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer.
Work has taken place to stabilise the sandstone and improve lighting.
The Nottingham Castle Trust said the story marked "a pivotal point in the country's history".
The restoration, which took four years, also saw a new visitor experience introduced to tell the story of Isabella and Mortimer, as well as exploring the site's other historical connections.
It is due to reopen to the public on Saturday.
Heather Mayfield, joint CEO of the trust, said: "We are thrilled to have Mortimer's Hole back open as part of our visitor experience to tell the story of a pivotal point in the country's history.
"Legend says that the ghost of Isabella - known as the 'She Wolf of France' - still haunts the castle today.
"We think we have done her story justice and that she, and all our future visitors, will be captivated by the new tour."
The She-Wolf of France
- Isabella, the daughter of Philip IV of France, is believed to have been about 12 years old at the time of her marriage to Edward II of England.
- Her husband became notorious for promoting his favourites, causing unrest among the nobility. Isabella went to France where she and Mortimer joined forces and - historians believe - became lovers.
- The pair returned to England with a small army where they captured the king and forced him to give up the crown in favour of his 14-year-old son Edward III.
- The couple continued to rule on behalf of the young king, Isabella's son, but relations between him and Mortimer became strained.
- In 1330 the king and his supporters launched a surprise raid on the castle, capturing Mortimer who was later executed. Isabella survived into retirement but her ghost and her cry of "Fair son, have pity on gentle Mortimer" is said to haunt Mortimer's Hole.
The steep and narrow manmade tunnel runs from Brewhouse Yard, through the sandstone of the Castle Rock, and up to the Castle terrace and features 127 steps.
The trust added the experience, which lasts about 45 minutes, is not suitable for all visitors and appropriate footwear is recommended.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.