Restored Nottingham Queen Victoria statue set for unveiling
A recently-restored statue of Queen Victoria is to be unveiled to mark a milestone in the revamp of a Nottingham park.
Work has been carried out to fix damage to the sculpture of the former monarch in Victoria Embankment Memorial Gardens.
The statue's stone work has been cleaned, her sceptre repaired and some of her missing fingers replaced.
The unveiling is due to take place at 12:00 BST on Friday.
The grade II listed statue was created by the sculptor Albert Toft and was unveiled in 1905.
It originally stood in the city's Market Square but was moved to the Victoria Embankment in 1953.
The statue's restoration, carried out by Kirklington-based master craftsmen Bonsers, is part of a wider £1.7m project Nottingham City Council is carrying out to improve the area which began in June.
The scheme includes the restoration of the war memorial, pond and fountains, improvements to paths and the re-planting of flower beds.
A new visitor centre and toilets are also being created.
It is being paid for with £1.1m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and money from The Transforming Cities Fund, The War Memorials Trust and the council.
The project could be completed by the end of 2022.
Councillor, Audra Wynter, city council portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks, said: "The gardens are of great importance and have been an asset to Nottingham for nearly 100 years.
"This additional funding will allow future generations to re-discover the site as a place for contemplation, relaxation and recreation within the local community."
