Nottingham serial killer club night theme prompts protest
A club night organiser has apologised after a serial killer-themed event prompted a staff member to resign.
Crisis, which runs student parties at Rock City in Nottingham, had promoted its Halloween event with pictures of Rose West and Jeffrey Dahmer.
But Crisis employee Maddie Buchi said she was so shocked at the idea, she wrote an open letter of protest and resigned her job.
The firm accepted it was a "triggering concept" and has changed the theme.
Crisis had begun to advertise the event with posters showing killers including Ted Bundy, who targeted young women in the US in the 1970s.
University of Nottingham student Ms Buchi's letter described her "complete disbelief" at the "glorification" of such people.
She said: "I think it was triggering for many people in the club to see students dressed up as these people, to see posters of these people, pictures of Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacey.
"It is triggering for victims as well. I mean victims of sexual assault don't want to go to a club, a place run for students that is supposed to feel safe and fun, and be greeted by these people's faces."
"I'm very pleased that they have changed it of course but I think it needs to be looked into why it happened in the first place and their thought process behind it so nothing like this happens again."
'Regretful incident'
In a statement Crisis emphasised the choice had not involved either Rock City or the university students' union.
It said: "After consideration we realise this [a serial killer theme night] was an upsetting and triggering concept.
"We would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone we have offended or caused distress to.
"The event will proceed but its is now simply a general Halloween theme.
"Regarding an open letter that has been shared, we will be contacting this individual separately.
"This has been a regretful incident and we will now consult with our audience more carefully in the future with theme choices".
