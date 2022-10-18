A46 Newark Bypass: Public consultation launched on plans
- Published
A public consultation has been launched on draft plans for a new bypass to ease congestion on a major A road.
The A46 Newark Bypass is expected to cost up to £500m and will fill in the dual carriageway gap between Farndon and Winthorpe, in Nottinghamshire.
National Highways, which is behind the scheme, said the road was used by 17,000 motorists every day and they hoped to cut congestion.
It said construction work is expected to begin in 2025.
'Busy stretch'
The consultation will run from 26 October to 12 December.
National Highways said the work would create a continuous dual carriageway between Lincoln and Warwick.
A series of information events are taking place in the local area, setting out the scheme design.
Consultation response forms will also be available to complete online.
What's in the plans?
- A flyover junction at Cattle Market with the A46 elevated to pass over the roundabout. This will separate through traffic from local traffic
- Winthorpe junction will be enlarged to a five-arm roundabout with traffic lights to connect the new A46 link
- A short section of new dual carriageway over the A1, including slip roads to Brownhills roundabout and a new bridge to the north of the existing A46 bridge over the A1
- A new single lane carriageway between Friendly Farmer and Winthorpe roundabouts providing links to the A17, A1 and Newark
- Adding traffic lights to Farndon junction to improve flows during peak hours
Phil Boffey, senior project manager with National Highways, said: "We know how important this upgrade is for local communities and businesses, as well as the national transport situation.
"It will bring safer and more reliable journeys and tackle the congestion currently experienced on this busy stretch - which is only going to increase in the coming years if we don't take action."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.