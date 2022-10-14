Aerial ice rink plan for Nottingham's Winter Wonderland event
An elevated ice rink and a skate-through bar are set to feature as part of a city centre Christmas market.
Nottingham's Winter Wonderland event is set to open on 15 November and run for seven weeks.
It is the first time the 400m long track, which will run around the edge of the city's Old Market Square, will be part of the annual festive attraction.
Construction work is due to start on Saturday, the city council said.
There will be an observation wheel in front of the Council House, Ice Bar, as well as a ground-level ice rink, bar, rides, stalls and food outlets.
The city council, said it hopes the event will attract people from the city and further afield.
The event is being run in conjunction with the Mellors Group, based in the city.
