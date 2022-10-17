Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham.
The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday.
Nottingham City Council confirmed the park was closed until 10:30 that morning, with the deer put down before the public were allowed to return.
Wollaton Park Golf Club, which is next to where the park visitor was attacked, was also temporarily closed.
Dozens of deer live in the parkland surrounding Wollaton Hall, with visitors regularly warned about not getting too close to them.
In recent years some have been criticised for trying to take selfies with the wild animals.
The city council said the person injured on Sunday "had been at a safe distance and [had] done nothing wrong".
"The visitor was taken to hospital as a precaution and we understand that, thankfully, their injuries are not serious," a statement said.
Steve Sayers, general manager for the golf club, said the courses were closed to protect the safety of members, adding staff "acted really quickly and responsibly".
He said adverse interactions with deer around the club "are incredibly rare".
