Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney pub 'rising from the ashes'
A pub owned by two cricketers that was almost destroyed in a fire is now "rising from the ashes", its owners have said.
The blaze at the Tap and Run, in Upper Broughton, Nottinghamshire, broke out at about 03:20 BST on 11 June.
The pub is co-owned by England cricket star Stuart Broad and former England bowler Harry Gurney.
A £1m renovation, which the owners have described as their "second innings", is now under way.
The fire, caused by laundry that ignited in a tumble dryer, completely destroyed the roof and first floor of the pub, leaving only the internal walls.
The pub is expected to reopen in March 2023.
Mr Gurney said: "In the immediate aftermath of the fire, that first couple of months was [spent] removing precarious debris and roof tiles and making the site safe.
"In the last two or three weeks we are starting to see it rise from the ashes."
Mr Gurney said his career as an international cricketer, who also played for Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, had helped him through the setback.
"I think in any sporting career, you have these highs and these lows and it teaches you to reach this equilibrium level emotionally," he said.
"Business is no different. There are good days and bad days, there are challenges all the time. This is obviously a significant one.
"We can't go back in time and stop the fire happening. All we can do is make the best of it."
Mr Gurney said he had arrived at the scene of the fire to a "horrific sight".
"I parked just up the hill, round the corner... and was greeted by an inferno," he said.
"[It was] horror really. I've likened it a little bit to a bereavement in some ways. You go through these waves of emotions of sadness, anger, optimism, all sorts of different things."
The Tap and Run had only reopened in 2018, following a lengthy spell of closure and refurbishment but had achieved considerable success, with recommendations in national newspapers.
