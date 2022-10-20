Flash flooding brings Burton Joyce to 'standstill'
- Published
Flash flooding has brought a Nottinghamshire village to a "standstill", forcing businesses to close and roads to fill with water.
Heavy rainfall in Burton Joyce has been causing disruption for villagers as water has been seen flowing along Main Street and neighbouring roads.
The Co-op, Post Office, Burton Joyce Fish Bar and Zest for Life were among businesses understood to have closed.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued earlier.
Pools of brown water were seen filling Willow Wong, Chesterfield Drive and Orchard Close, all of which are off the high street.
'One thing after another'
Niki Papachristodoulou, who has been the owner of Burton Joyce Fish Bar for 22 years, said: "When I arrived in the morning I couldn't gain access to the shop.
"We made the decision to close this morning. Now we're hoping it will clear up so we can open in the evening.
"It's one thing after another at the moment. There's been roadworks along this road for five months, which has been hitting trade. It's been difficult enough without all these extra problems."
Councillor Sam Smith said he and his fellow Trent Valley councillor on Gedling Borough Council, Mike Evans, were working with residents and businesses to help them.
Mr Smith added: "The chip shop, our Post Office and the Co-op have been forced to close. The flooding has brought the village to a standstill."
A borough council spokesperson said: "We are aware of localised flooding in Burton Joyce and are working with our colleagues at Nottinghamshire County Council, who are the lead authority for flooding, to support residents and businesses.
"We are providing support, including sandbags, to local properties who are in imminent danger of being flooded, which have so far has been two properties."
Nottinghamshire County Council said the road closure in Main Street had been lifted "as flood water has subsided", but added Chestnut Grove remained shut.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.