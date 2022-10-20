Nottingham tower block plans leave councillors cold
Councillors have halted plans for three large tower blocks in Nottingham city centre.
A 22-storey building, housing 163 apartments, and two smaller blocks had been proposed for land at the junction of Queen's Road and London Road.
The plans, submitted by development consultancy Lichfields, had been recommended for approval.
But city council planners unanimously deferred the application due to design concerns.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said inadequate architecture, decoration, form, design and the need for a better contribution to the city skyline were all cited as factors in the decision.
Graham Chapman, a member of the planning committee said: "This is a gateway building, it is one of the gateways into the city from the east, and therefore it is even more imperative that is has some quality.
"I just think we have got to send this back to the drawing board.
"We have been permissive [in the past], but we do not want to compromise on the design."
Another councillor voiced concerns about the scale of the buildings in comparison to surrounding structures.
The Nottingham Civic Society also objected to the plans for the site, which sits within the Nottingham Station Conservation Area.
