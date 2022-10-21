Nottingham Forest fan's life saved after cardiac arrest
A football fan who suffered a cardiac arrest on his way to a match has praised doctors for saving his life.
Nottingham Forest fan Bob Whetton was visiting Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium on Tuesday when he fell ill outside the ground shortly after kick-off.
Stewards and medical staff reacted quickly and used a defibrillator to resuscitate him.
The 73-year-old said he was "so grateful" for their response.
He said: "I'm still under the care of the cardiology team but if I hadn't had that support, I wouldn't be here to give this story.
"I'm so grateful for the intervention of Brighton and everyone who helped, from club stewards, St John Ambulance, the paramedics, the crowd doctor, the NHS from the Royal Sussex County hospital A&E and cardiology teams."
We're so happy you're still with us, Bob. 😇 pic.twitter.com/6ThfjIDgUS— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 20, 2022
Mr Whetton is expected to make a full recovery.
Brighton's head of safety and security, Adrian Morris, said: "I am so proud of the staff and our medical partners. There is no doubt that their swift actions and instinctive response saved Bob's life.
"That calm and measured approach from all concerned meant Bob went from being in a life-threatening situation to a stable one, comfortable in an ambulance and transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital before the half-time whistle blew."
The club added Mr Whetton was the seventh supporter in the last decade to have his life saved by staff and medical partners.
The game finished in a 0-0 draw.
