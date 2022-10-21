Nottingham woman killed by lightning on holiday, inquest finds
- Published
A woman died as a result of injuries caused by being hit by lightning while on holiday, an inquest has found.
Daniella DiMambro was in Croatia when she was injured on 20 August.
The 48-year-old was treated at a local hospital before being repatriated to the UK, but died at Nottingham City Hospital on 7 October.
An inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court on Wednesday said her death was "as a result of the injuries she sustained when struck by lightning".
The seven-minute hearing heard Ms DiMambro was with her two children when she "suffered an out-of hospital cardiac arrest secondary to being struck by lightning", with the strike believed to have entered behind her right ear.
Senior coroner Mairin Casey said a bystander performed CPR before she was taken to a local hospital, and was brought back to the UK on 30 August.
"This is a very unusual and desperately sad case," she said.
The record of inquest listed the primary cause of death as hypoxic ischaemic brain injury, with cardiac arrest, lightning strike and a urinary tract infection also listed as factors.
