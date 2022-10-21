Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
- Published
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play.
Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night.
The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene.
Born in Essex, her acting credits included parts in EastEnders, The Bill and Casualty along with several theatre roles.
She portrayed Tessa Parker in EastEnders during the 1980s and earlier this year appeared in the video for Ella Henderson's single Brave.
We are deeply saddened that last night (20 Oct) the actor Josephine Melville, passed away following the performance of Nine Night, our co-production with Leeds Playhouse.— Nottingham Playhouse (@NottmPlayhouse) October 21, 2022
Our thoughts and deep condolences are with her family and loved ones. https://t.co/O9qnBGXqkR pic.twitter.com/h1pCfchXPh
Nottingham Playhouse paid tribute to the actress and described her as a "wonderful and well-loved person".
In a statement the venue said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing.
"Josephine's family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them."
All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.
Nottingham Playhouse's chief executive Stephanie Sirr said: "We send our love and condolences to Jo's family and friends.
"On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.