Bakersfield: Woman in 70s confronted in bedroom by burglar

View of Kirkdale RoadGoogle
Police were called to an address in Kirkdale Road in the early hours of Saturday

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman in her 70s was confronted by a burglar in her bedroom.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to an address in Kirkdale Road, Bakersfield, Nottingham, just after 04:45 BST on Saturday.

The woman reported being pushed by the intruder, who left with jewellery and cash.

Detectives believe others might have been involved.

Det Sgt Nigel Malik said: "Thankfully the victim was unhurt, but she is understandably shaken and upset by what happened.

"This was an appalling crime and I am absolutely determined to bring whoever was responsible to justice."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics