A&E doctor avoids jail for illegally prescribing himself painkillers
- Published
A doctor who made illegal prescriptions to feed a painkiller addiction has been given a suspended sentence.
Nottinghamshire Police said Kesley Smith acquired morphine and oxycodone by pretending to prescribe them for patients before taking them himself.
The 34-year-old, of Daniell Gardens in Truro, was working at the A&E department of the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham at the time.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Smith admitted using a false prescription for a scheduled drug with intent and making a false prescription for a scheduled drug.
He was given a 10-month sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £560 costs and compensation.
Police said as many as 11 patients had fake prescriptions written in their names by Smith between May and November 2021.
Det Con Al Roper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said Smith "knowingly and fraudulently supplied himself with the painkillers needed to feed his own drug addiction".
"This was not a victimless crime as his actions meant patients who came in for treatment, many of whom were in pain, didn't receive the medications they should have," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.