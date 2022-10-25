Queen's Medical Centre: £71m grant to replace hospital's windows
A hospital in Nottingham has been awarded more than £70m for new windows to improve energy efficiency.
Queen's Medical Centre will have its original windows dating back to when it was built replaced over two years.
NHS bosses said the project would save them money and reduce their carbon footprint.
It follows a similar government scheme which saw coal and oil-powered boilers replaced with heat pumps at City Hospital last year.
The project will first replace windows on QMC's South Block, followed by its East and West blocks.
Heat pumps will also be installed at the hospital.
'Significant upgrades'
Nottingham University Hospitals Trust - which runs QMC - said the work would go some way towards achieving its aim of reducing carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.
The project will also fund "significant upgrades" to the computer system that manages all the controls for the building, making it "easier to adjust heating and cooling systems".
Hospital bosses added the upgrades would make it easier to "maintain appropriate and consistent temperatures" for patients and for staff.
The funding has come from the government's Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.
