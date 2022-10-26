Award launched to honour actress Phoebe Frances Brown
Two theatres are launching a writing award to celebrate the memory of an actress who died at the age of 29.
Phoebe Frances Brown, from Nottingham, who wrote and performed in a play inspired by her incurable brain tumour diagnosis, died in April.
Nottingham Playhouse and London's Hampstead Theatre said they wanted to celebrate her talent.
The award will offer up-and-coming playwrights a paid commission and a £1,000 bursary.
'Mesmerising'
In a joint statement, the venues said: "The award is for writers who identify as female and who are at the start of their career."
They said they would be offered a paid commission from Hampstead Theatre, together with a £1,000 bursary and support for project development from both theatres.
Miss Frances Brown's one-woman show, The Glad Game, was acclaimed as a "mesmerising portrait of hope in the face of horror".
She died at home surrounded by family and her partner Jake.
Her agent Joe Powell said at the time the industry had "prematurely lost one of its brightest stars".
"Phoebe's talent was matched only by her humour and determination," said Mr Powell, of Curtis Brown.
"She was nothing but a joy to work with and was beloved by everyone she met."
When interviewed by the BBC in 2021, Miss Frances Brown said she had started writing the play while in hospital.
"I was writing more for myself because I was just making sense of it all," she said.
She was born in Nottingham and trained at the city's Television Workshop, a charity known for developing stars including Vicky McClure and Jack O'Connell.
She then studied at the University of Birmingham, where she received a first class degree.
