Bogus police officers stole £8,000 from elderly man
Criminals posing as police officers tricked a pensioner into handing over £8,000.
The victim was contacted by fraudsters claiming to be part of a covert police operation into counterfeit cash.
The man, in his 80s, was persuaded to withdraw the money and hand it over last week.
The fraud was one of a number recently reported to Nottinghamshire Police and detectives are urging people to be vigilant.
Officers say the fraudsters have been cold-calling their victims saying they are part of an investigation.
'Convincing and manipulative'
Det Sgt Thomas Rawlings, of Nottinghamshire Police's fraud investigation unit, said: "We have received a number of reports of elderly people being called by a fraudster pretending to be a police officer.
"Fraudsters like this are extremely manipulative, sound professional and are very convincing in order to gain a victim's trust.
"In some instances the trickster claims to be calling from West Midlands Police and in others he has said he is calling from Bedfordshire Police.
"Sadly one person became a victim to the scam and handed over their hard-earned savings to them.
"Police officers would never call anyone and ask them to hand over money or bank cards in this way, and we urge members of the public to be vigilant and not fall prey to the tricksters."
