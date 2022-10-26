Newark: Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a serious sexual assault in Nottinghamshire.
Police said woman in her 40s was attacked from behind as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre in the early hours of Saturday.
The attacker fled after he was interrupted by a member of the public.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man was currently being questioned and remained in custody, adding it is urging witnesses to come forward.
