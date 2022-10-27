Nottingham tram strike threat over pay cut for terminally ill pair
- Published
Nottingham tram staff could strike each Saturday before Christmas in a row over seriously ill colleagues.
Members of the GMB union are being balloted in response to the treatment of two terminally ill workers.
The union said the pair had seen their pay reduced, contradicting previous written agreements.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said it provided levels of support exceeding those set out in the TUC's Dying to Work Charter.
'Bad publicity'
The men are employed by Keolis, which is a major part of the consortium that runs NET.
Colin Whyatt, GMB organiser, said: "I am committed to resolving this, as I have been for the past two or three months.
"Unfortunately [Keolis] did not want to get round the table until we had sent out a lawful ballot.
"Their response to us standing up for our colleagues is 'We will withdraw from the Dying to Work charter'.
"They would be the first company in the country to do so and the bad publicity that would create for the company would be sensational."
A NET spokesperson said: "Although we are unable to comment on any individual cases, we have provided levels of support for employees that far exceed those set out in the TUC's Dying to Work Charter.
"Clearly, we are disappointed that the GMB Union has threatened to take unnecessary industrial action, but we will continue to work towards a resolution to what is a very sensitive issue and remain committed to the charter."