Man arrested over attack on woman and police officers
A man has been arrested after a woman and three police officers were assaulted at a Nottingham hotel.
Officers went to Maid Marian Way at about 01:00 BST on Saturday due to concerns for a woman's safety.
While attempted to detain a man two officers were kicked and a third officer was punched in the head.
A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of ABH, three assaults on an emergency worker, resisting arrest and criminal damage.
He remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Lisa Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "In this incident, police officers were trying to protect a victim and take positive action when numerous officers were subjected to an extremely violent assault.
"Assaults on police officers are totally unacceptable. Officers are members of the community like anyone else, who have family members and colleagues who are concerned for their wellbeing."
