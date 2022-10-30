Sandiacre crash leaves car embedded in library

Car embedded in Sandiacre libraryDerbyshire Fire and Rescue
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences

A library in Derbyshire was badly damaged when a car crashed into it.

The building, on the junction of Albert Road and Doncaster Avenue in Sandiacre, has been left with a large hole in an external wall.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences following the crash shortly before 07:30 GMT on Sunday.

The vehicle has been left inside the library while the building is assessed by structural engineers.

There are no reports of injuries.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue
The woman who runs the library says she fears the roof could come down

Helen Sunter, who runs the library, said she was alerted by the company overseeing alarms at the venue.

"I knew the police had been called but I didn't know I would find a car parked inside the library, so I'm shocked," she said.

"I've been told the reason they have not got the car out is they are afraid that it's not just the wall that might come down but the roof as well."

Police have put a cordon around the area due to the risk of collapse

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics