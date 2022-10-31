Man arrested after Nottinghamshire baseball bat attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after a man was attacked in the street with a baseball bat.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Stapleford Lane in Toton at about14:00 BST on Saturday after motorists witnessed the altercation.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after handing himself in.
He has been bailed while the investigation continues, and officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.