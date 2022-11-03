Nottingham DHL driver's race discrimination claim dismissed
A tribunal has dismissed the case of a driver who claimed he was was victim of racial discrimination while delivering packages for parcel firm DHL.
Kevin Bijou worked as a delivery driver on a sub-contracted basis at DHL Parcel UK Limited's Nottingham depot between November 2014 and September 2020.
He was seeking compensation over alleged victimisation, including having his ID stamped on and verbal abuse.
Mr Bijou said he now aims to take his case to the High Court in London.
The 46-year-old, from Aspley, Nottingham, made around 40 allegations of discrimination against a number of fellow employees.
He told a tribunal held at Nottingham Tribunal Hearing Centre in July that he "practically lived" at the depot and was "always positive, saying hello to everyone and always being polite and respectful".
The driver, who is of Jamaican Indian ethnicity, alleged he was faced with a series of incidents including being publicly insulted, threatened with the loss of work and having his complaints ignored.
James Boyd, solicitor for DHL, told the court that other employees had denied seeing any racist incidents.
He added they said Mr Bijou has described himself as "King of DHL" and was viewed as a "Marmite character".
A ruling released on Monday stated the tribunal judge believed Mr Bijou had owned and managed his own business Knight Rider and was not employed by DHL.
"For these reasons, the tribunal are satisfied that it does not have jurisdiction to hear his claims of discrimination and they are therefore dismissed," the ruling said.
Mr Bijou said it was "likely" he would take his case to the High Court in London.
He said: "How is it that I'm not protected against discrimination because I'm classed as not an employee?
"From my side, it's not over by any stretch of the imagination."
DHL have been contacted for comment.
