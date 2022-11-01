Nottingham Panthers: Man proposes to girlfriend at ice hockey match
- Published
A couple put on a heartwarming display by getting engaged during an ice hockey match in Nottingham.
Jack Buttery got down on one knee in the middle of the Motorpoint Arena during Nottingham Panthers' 5-2 win over the Cardiff Devils on Sunday.
The 25-year-old took the opportunity after he and his fiance Chelsea Cottingham were invited to watch their first game in a box.
The couple, from Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, aim to marry in 2025.
The pair, who have been together for nearly five years, were invited to the game after relatives won tickets in a competition.
"I just thought where bigger and better to get engaged?" Mr Buttery said.
"I hadn't been nervous all day but then we got down to the ice and it was terrifying to be honest.
"It's a bigger arena than I thought, especially when you get down there and look around - it's massive."
When down on the ice, the couple were asked to look up at the main screen where Ms Cottingham's two children held signs asking the big question.
"Chelsea was just shell shocked," Mr Buttery added.
"We'd had conversation about wanting to be engaged but I don't think she was expecting it like that.
"Our families are over the moon.
"I think they're all surprised I did it in the way I did because its quite out of character for me - I've never usually been a person who makes a big bold statement."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.