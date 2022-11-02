Sutton-in-Ashfield man charged after restaurant fight
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with a group fight at a Chinese restaurant.
Police attended the confrontation in Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
A man, 20, from Sutton-in-Ashfield appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 December.
A 17-year-old girl also arrested has been released on conditional bail, police said.
