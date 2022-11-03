Newark: Man who misused Covid loan gets six-year business ban
- Published
A businessman who misused a £50,000 emergency government loan aimed at supporting firms in the pandemic has been banned from running a company.
Lee Mankelow claimed the Bounce Back Loan for his firm Wolf Timber Ltd in Newark, Nottinghamshire in June 2020.
But an investigation found he paid it to a former director of the company, The Insolvency Service said.
The 42-year-old, of Arnold, has been disqualified from operating as the director of a business for six years.
Investigators from The Insolvency Service uncovered Mankelow's activity after Wolf Timber went into liquidation in December 2020.
They found he applied for the £50,000 loan after the company had seen a rise in online business during Covid lockdowns.
Mankelow, however, transferred the full £50,000 a day after he received the loan to a former director of the company, breaching the terms of the loan which stated that the money must be used to support the business, investigators said.
'Exaggerating turnover'
The service found no evidence to support his claims that the money was used to pay the wages, bonuses, dividends and expenses of the former director, who had stayed on as an employee of the company.
Businesses were entitled to claim Bounce Back Loans of up to 25% of their 2019 turnover - to a maximum of £50,000 - for their economic benefit. Mr Makelow's disqualification started in February.
Muhammad Rais, from Leicester has also been disqualified for nine years for exaggerating the turnover of his takeaway business to claim £31,000 in loans, the service said.
The 42-year-old was the sole director of the city's Lokma BBQ Ltd until the company went into liquidation in January this year.
Investigators uncovered that Rais applied for a £50,000 Bounce Back Loan, stating that the takeaway's turnover the previous year had been £200,000.
Lokma BBQ's actual turnover for 2019 had been about £74,000, resulting in the company receiving £31,000 of government-backed loans which it wasn't entitled to, the service said.
Rais has agreed with the liquidator to re-pay £8,000 of the money owed through monthly instalments and his ban will begin on 7 November.
Mankelow and Rais both avoided court after signing disqualification agreements as an alternative to attending a hearing.
The disqualifications prevent them from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company.