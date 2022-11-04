Nottingham man jailed for attacking woman after funeral
A man who attacked a woman after she would not let him stay with her after a funeral has been jailed for two years and eight months.
Adam Mathews threatened the victim with a knife before punching and strangling her at a property in Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire in December.
He admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and criminal damage.
The 27-year-old, of Surbiton Square, Cinderhill, was sentenced on Monday.
Door kicked down
Nottinghamshire Police said Mathews and the woman had been at a wake before returning to the woman's home, where he asked to stay over.
When the woman refused, an argument broke out and she went to call the police as he would not leave but Mathews grabbed the phone out of her hand.
He blocked her from leaving the house and when she managed to escape, he followed her outside, put her in a headlock and held a knife to her face.
A neighbour pleaded with him to stop, Mathews loosened his grip and the woman ran back inside and locked the front door.
He then kicked the door down, got on top of the woman and punched her repeatedly before police arrived and arrested him.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Mathews - who had assaulted the victim on other occasions - was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting her.
