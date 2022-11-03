Stinger strip used to stop stolen lorry

Stingers had to be used to bring a stolen lorry to a halt after it was spotted by police.Automatic number plate recognition cameras alerted the police that the vehicle was missing from the Leeds area. Officers were able to track the truck to a service station on the A1 near North Muskham at about 20.45 GMT on Wednesday, but the driver ran off.Police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop.