Historic England: Papplewick Pumping Station deemed at risk
- Published
A Victorian pumping station that supplied clean water to Nottingham has been added to Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register.
The heritage watchdog said parts of Papplewick Pumping Station have suffered age-related deterioration.
The popular attraction, near Ravenshead, is one of 28 East Midlands sites added to the 2022 register which was published on Thursday.
Historic England has provided £9,450 to assess what repairs are needed.
It said it was concerned about the condition of the pumping station's boiler house's chimney, the engine house porch and boundary walls.
The Grade II* listed pumping station was built in 1882 and is the only one in England to have retained all its original features, including machinery, and the reservoir.
It was decommissioned in 1969 and is now a scheduled monument and park and garden, museum and wedding venue owned by Severn Trent Water and managed by the Papplewick Pumping Station Trust.
Museum director Ashley Smart said the trust carried out maintenance throughout the year but there were areas in need of repair by specialists.
He said: "We do as much as we can, but there comes a point with buildings, such as the engine house porch and the chimney, where you need to call in specialists.
"The trust does not have the finances to cover the significant financial costs involved and so we welcome the pumping station going on the Heritage at Risk Register as it flags up the needs of this magnificent building."
Mr Smart said the Historic England grant had allowed the trust to apply to the Arts Council England's MEND Fund for a grant to fund repairs.
The outcome of the bid will be known in February.
The pumping station is one of 28 sites across the East Midlands added to Historic England's at risk register this year.
The Grade II* listed Heage Windmill near Belper, Derbyshire, has also been added.
The 1797-built windmill has suffered some natural deterioration of its structure and mechanisms.
Heritage England said Heage Windmill Society was working closely with various partners find a solution to the wear and tear.
There are now 135 buildings and structures in the East Midlands on the at risk register though 37 have been removed thanks to the efforts of volunteers, community groups, charities, owners and councils which worked with with Historic England to restore and protect them.
'A great survivor'
Kibworth Harcourt Mill - the only surviving post mill in Leicestershire - was among those no longer deemed at risk.
It is owned by the Society for the Preservation of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) which has restored it to fully-working order and intends to open it to visitors.
Chairman of the SPAB Mills Section Mildred Cookson said: "Our mill is a great survivor and as such deserves to live on. We look forward to the mill once again being an important part of the Kibworth community."
Historic England's Midlands regional director Louise Brennan said: "It is central to Historic England's mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.
"Our Heritage at Risk programme is a key contributor to this ambition.
"With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can bring historic places back to life in the East Midlands."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.