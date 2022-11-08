Blind Mansfield veteran, 99, in Cenotaph Remembrance march
A 99-year-old veteran is to take part in a march at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday.
Margaret Wilson, from Mansfield, who is blind, will join other blind ex-service personnel at the national event commemorating those who have died in conflict.
She joined Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) in 1942 and served as a wireless operator in World War Two.
She lost her sight later in life and is now supported by Blind Veterans UK.
'Means the world'
The charity is supporting Mrs Wilson and around 40 other veterans on Sunday's march.
She said: "My parents, grandparents, uncles, great uncles were all in the military. It's always been something important for my family so it means the world to be joining the commemorations at the Cenotaph.
"I'll be thinking of my dad, who served in the Second World War and was the only one in my family who wanted me to sign up."
Mrs Wilson joined the WAAF despite her mother's initial resistance.
She said: "She didn't think it was a suitable career path for me but my father disagreed.
"He was a military man and signed my papers to get in.
"It was hard; we got bombed left, right and centre.
"I don't know how I'm still here."
Mrs Wilson transferred to Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire where operatives decoded encrypted German military messages and helped tip the balance of the war in favour of the Allies.
She now has age-related macular degeneration and has been receiving support from Blind Veterans UK since 2016.
She said: "You try and get by as long as you can when you're told you're losing your sight but when it started to get very bad I did feel really miserable. I can't see to read or write now.
"Honestly the charity is the best thing that's ever happened to me.
"They've shown me how to do all sorts of things in new ways since I lost my sight, things like gardening which I never thought I would be able to do again."
Chief executive of Blind Veterans UK, Maj Gen Nick Caplin said: "Remembrance Sunday is a very poignant time for our blind veterans as we reflect on the sacrifice and service of all members of the Armed Forces."