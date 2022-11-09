A woman from Nottingham who won £300,000 on a National Lottery scratchcard has said she has spent part of it on a new campervan - and a garden hose.B﻿ought at a local convenience store, Karen Parkin said the top Cosmic Cash prize was revealed in the kitchen of her Basford home - with the rest of the day being "a bit of a blur".Ms Parkin, 51, said she started playing scratchcards some time ago after seeing a woman queuing in front of her claim a £50,000 prize.S﻿he has already replaced her aging campervan, bought the new hose she and promised to take her mother to Egypt.