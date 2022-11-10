Woodborough Post Office: Man charged after break-in
- Published
A man has been charged after cash was taken during a break-in at a Post Office in a Nottinghamshire village.
Police said the money was taken from the store in Main Street, Woodborough, on the morning of 26 September.
A 38-year-old man, from the Calverton area, has now been charged with burglary.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody until another hearing on 3 January 2023.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.