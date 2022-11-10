Woodborough Post Office: Man charged after break-in

Post OfficeReuters
The break-in took place in Main Street, Woodborough, on the morning of 26 September

A man has been charged after cash was taken during a break-in at a Post Office in a Nottinghamshire village.

Police said the money was taken from the store in Main Street, Woodborough, on the morning of 26 September.

A 38-year-old man, from the Calverton area, has now been charged with burglary.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody until another hearing on 3 January 2023.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics