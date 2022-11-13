Free bike repair service set up to encourage cycling in Stapleford
A free bike repair hub is due to open in a Nottinghamshire town, aimed at encouraging people to travel in a more sustainable way.
The hub is part of the Stapleford's Safer Cycling Scheme, one of six projects funded through the £21m Stapleford Towns Fund.
Organisers said the Stapleford Cycle Hub would be open at Ilkeston Road Recreation Ground Car Park.
It will offer repairs and advice on Sundays from 09:00 to 14:00 GMT.
The hub will be open on a drop-in basis.
Visitors will be able to get help from a mechanic from Nottingham-based charity RideWise, which helps people to get around through walking, cycling and greener forms of transport.
'Environmental benefits'
Helen Hemstock, RideWise chief executive, said: "We're all really excited about the opening of this new Cycle Hub in Stapleford, which we hope will help people to get their bikes out of the sheds and made roadworthy.
"Our trained mechanics and volunteers will be on hand every weekend to offer free support to get people moving around in ways that are greener, cheaper and healthier."
Ian Jowett, chair of Stapleford Towns Fund Board, said: "With the cost of living so high at the moment, every penny counts.
"We're really excited to be able to offer these free services to local people and encourage them to get back on their bikes, or even start cycling for the first time."
In addition to the cycle hub, the Safer Cycling Scheme will also see the opening of 3km (1.8 miles) of new cycle routes around Stapleford, plus a cycle training facility on the Ilkeston Road Recreation Ground.
