Eastwood: Dismay at Remembrance postbox topper theft
- Published
A town's mayor has spoken of his dismay after crocheted soldiers on a ceremonial postbox topper marking Remembrance Day were stolen.
The crocheted servicemen have been taken from a postbox outside the police station and town council offices in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.
Eastwood Town Council made the discovery on Thursday morning and is appealing for information.
The topper, in Queens Road North, had been made by volunteers.
Mayor Ken Woodhead said replacement soldiers had been donated and replaced, but added he "can't understand why anyone would steal such a thing".
"We're trying to show our respect for the soldiers we've lost and people who have died in the war.
"A lot hard work has gone into making them and they look marvellous. Who in their right mind wants to steal them? It's not on.
"We don't know who's done it and it's unlikely that we will ever know. We have replaced them now and hopefully they will remain safe," he added.
The council says it is investigating CCTV footage in the area in an effort to find who took the crocheted soldiers.
It is not known exactly when the theft took place.
