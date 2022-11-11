Man avoids jail after homemade fireworks cause bomb alert
A man who caused a bomb alert when his "fascination" with making homemade fireworks was uncovered by police has avoided jail.
Paul Staples was found with the explosives at his property in Finsbury Road, Nottinghamshire, on 11 May.
About 25 people had to be evacuated from their homes by police following the discovery.
The 46-year-old was handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
The court heard how he had "no ulterior motive" and his intention was to make fireworks to alight in a nearby field.
Prosecuting, Alan Murphy said police made the discovery after Staples attended Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where he asked to be detained due to possession of indecent images of children.
He was arrested but, the court was told, it was established that this claim was false and he was just desperate for medical attention having suffered a mental health episode.
The defendant was on medication for an anxiety disorder, which he had not taken for 10 days.
Police promised Staples they would return to his flat to check up on him the following day and on arrival, he presented the homemade explosives to an officer.
Nottinghamshire Police were forced to evacuate his neighbours from their homes while it seized the substances from the property.
Mr Murphy said: "The defendant produced two thick cardboard tubes with improvised fuses, which he said were dynamite and that he had made himself.
"He then showed the officer a bucket with black grainy substance. He said that this was gunpowder he had made for himself for his own safety."
The court heard how Staples's description of "dynamite" was said in "jest". The substances, which weighed about 1kg, are understood to have been made using a mix of elements, including sulphur and carbon.
'A fascination'
Staples was arrested at the scene and later told police the explosives were "homemade candle fireworks" and that he had intended to light them at a field nearby.
Defending, Adam Birkby, said making the explosives had become "a fascination and unusual hobby" for the defendant.
He added: "This is a man who rather than being bad was rather sad. He was a very lonely individual who clearly has underlying mental health issues.
"He had become increasingly alone and isolated."
Staples pleaded guilty to possessing an explosive substance at a previous hearing.
Sentencing, Judge Mark Watson said: "I am satisfied that you [Staples] are somebody who has suffered long-standing mental health difficulties.
"The gunpowder was a low explosive substance and so was not inherently volatile.
"I accept that this was for a specific purpose for making fireworks and there was not any ulterior motive."
