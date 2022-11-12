Man arrested after safe and £1,000 of cash stolen
A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a safe and more than £1,000 of cash were stolen from a home in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the homeowner had been left "very upset" by the burglary, which happened in Plane Tree Court in Hucknall on Tuesday afternoon.
The burglary was reported on Wednesday and a 28-year-old man has since been arrested.
However, police would still like anyone with information to contact them.
Det Sgt Ben Skellern said: "A large amount of cash was stolen during this break-in, which has understandably left the victim very upset.
"There is no excuse for anyone to break into another person's home and take things that don't belong to them.
"Having your home burgled can have a hugely detrimental impact on people's lives, both from a financial and emotional standpoint."
The burglary happened at some point between 14:30 and 16:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
