Delays after car driven on to Nottingham tram tracks
Published
Public transport services in Nottingham have been disrupted after a car was driven on to tram tracks.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said services were cancelled due to the vehicle on Lenton Bridge.
No trams are currently running between Meadows Way West and University Boulevard.
NET says NCT Orange line buses are taking those affected by delays and East Midlands Railway is accepting tickets for travel to Beeston.
