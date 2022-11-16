Party gatecrashers jailed after men stabbed at holiday cottage
Three men who gatecrashed a party at a holiday cottage and then attacked people with knives have been jailed.
The gathering in Staythorpe, Nottinghamshire, was targeted on 9 January, resulting in two men needing surgery to treat multiple stab wounds.
Amahnde Lodge, Emmanuel Murphy and Tialo Miguel all admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Lodge and Miguel were jailed for more than nine years - and Murphy more than 11 years.
Police said the three were arrested after detectives identified them from CCTV footage and a mobile phone number they had used to book a meal at a restaurant.
The trio also admitted two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
Lodge, 21, of Melrose Avenue, Nottingham, and Miguel, 22, of Hartley Street, Manchester, also both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class B drug.
Murphy, 21, of Highwood Avenue, Nottingham, also admitted to possession of cocaine.
On Friday, Lodge was jailed for nine years and nine months, while Miguel was jailed for nine years and six months.
Murphy was given a longer sentence of 11 years and three months as he was deemed to be a dangerous offender, Nottinghamshire Police said.
