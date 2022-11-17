Drone images show Nottingham's winter wonderland and aerial rink
- Published
A city centre's festive experience has taken to the skies for the first time.
Nottingham's Winter Wonderland event, in Old Market Square, opened on Tuesday and features an elevated ice skating rink.
Other highlights include an ice bar and a giant observation wheel.
Drone images from the opening night show the scale of the illuminated attractions.
It comes after last year's Christmas market had to be scaled back, due to the pandemic.
