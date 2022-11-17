Nottinghamshire Police charity training suffered in pandemic - report
A report into corruption risks faced by Nottinghamshire Police has found the force needs to communicate better - particularly with agencies that support vulnerable people.
The report was carried out by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
It said the force worked with charities that supported vulnerable people but this had suffered during the pandemic.
Nottinghamshire Police said they welcomed the report.
'Missed opportunity'
The report said the force had identified three priorities to help it tackle potential corruption: disclosure of information, inappropriate associations and sexual misconduct.
However, the force did not share this strategy with its wider workforce, which inspectors said was a "missed opportunity".
The inspection, carried out in March, said the force's counter-corruption unit (CCU) mainly undertook monitoring of individuals on an intelligence-led basis rather than a widespread proactive approach.
"The force was aware of this and had recently increased its analytical and investigative resources, which should enable it to be more effective in this area," the report said.
'Renewed emphasis'
Inspectors added the force had recognised abuse of position for sexual purpose as serious corruption and the CCU had provided the workforce with training on the subject.
"The CCU has also presented training on abuse of position for sexual purpose to charities and other outside agencies who support vulnerable people," the report said.
The training details the warning signs agencies should look out for when vulnerable people recount their dealings with police officers and staff.
"However, we were told that less intelligence had come from external agencies during the pandemic because training had been provided online rather than in person," inspectors added.
"The force recognises it needs renewed emphasis on building these relationships."
Deputy Chief Constable Steven Cooper said: "We welcome the latest HMICFRS inspection.
"The public can have trust and confidence in the processes and procedures we have in force, to ensure that our officers and staff meet the high standards expected of them."
