Graffiti vandals have been made to clean up the Nottinghamshire park they targeted in a restorative justice exercise.T﻿hree youths responsible for vandalising Sherwood Avenue Park in Newark have taken part in litter picking at the site, Newark and Sherwood District Council said.A﻿ spokesperson for the authority said it had worked with Nottinghamshire Police to identify the culprits and arrange the exercise.T﻿he trio also cleaned St Mary Magdalene's Church Gardens in the town as part of the session.