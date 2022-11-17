Man jailed using new strangulation offence law
A Nottinghamshire man has been jailed for a non-fatal-strangulation in one of the first convictions for this offence in the area.
Mark Stevenson, 41, attacked a woman by grabbing her around the throat in Clifton in August, police said.
After being found guilty of intentional strangulation, he was jailed for 21 months at Nottingham Crown Court.
Specific offences of non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation came into force in June.
'Terrifying ordeal'
His trial heard Stevenson, of Bagthorpe Close, Sherwood, lifted the woman off her feet and then took her inhaler, officers said.
As well as being given the jail sentence on Monday, he had a three-year restraining order imposed.
Supt Justine Wilson said: "I hope now Stevenson has been locked up this survivor is now able to move on from the violent and terrifying ordeal she was put through.
"She deserves a huge amount of credit for reporting this incident to police and I hope her brave actions encourage anyone else who has been affected by domestic abuse to contact us, either directly or indirectly, so that we can protect them."
