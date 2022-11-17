'Mr Sunshine' Ken Storer made freeman of Broxtowe borough
- Published
A man who has been supporting sick children at a hospital for more than 15 years has been made a freeman of a Nottinghamshire borough.
Ken "Bob" Storer, from Giltbrook, takes a bus and a tram to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham to deliver donations to paediatric patients.
Known as Mr Sunshine, only the coronavirus pandemic has prevented him from making his visits.
Broxtowe Borough Council said he was one of five new freemen of the borough.
Professor Sir Martyn Poliakoff, from the University of Nottingham, has also been honoured for his role in "the preservation of history and future development of Beeston" over 40 years.
Former councillor Ken Rigby was also made an alderman at the ceremony, which was held on Wednesday.
