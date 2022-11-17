Ashfield District Council leader and five other councillors arrested
A council leader has denied wrongdoing after he and five councillors in his party were arrested.
Nottinghamshire Police said four properties in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Underwood were searched as part of investigations into alleged fraud.
All six Ashfield Independent councillors have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Jason Zadrozny said: "We have 100% done nothing wrong."
A police spokesman said two men, in their 20s and 40s, and three women - in their 30s and 70s - were held on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and misconduct in public office.
The three women have also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, with one of the women also held on suspicion of fraud and electoral offences.
A man in his 50s has also been detained on suspicion of fraud and electoral offences.
An Ashfield District Council spokesman said: "The arrests of a number of Ashfield Independent Councillors is an ongoing police matter and the council should not and will not comment further at this time."
