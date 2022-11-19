Mansfield Woodhouse: Man attacked and robbed walking his dog in park
- Published
A man was attacked and robbed while walking his dog in a park.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man approached the dog walker and asked if he had any change in Yeoman Hill Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, between 06:50 and 07:10 GMT on 14, November.
As the dog walker took out his wallet, he was struck on the back of the head by another man.
The two men continued the attack while the victim was on the floor before making off with large amounts of money.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and said the victim, in his 30s, suffered facial injuries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.