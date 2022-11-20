Nottingham: Two children taken to hospital after flat fire

An adult in their 30s and two children were taken to hospital after a fire in the Clifton area of Nottingham

Two children and an adult have been taken to hospital after a fire in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue were called out to a first-floor flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, at about 03:15 GMT on Sunday.

The three occupants of the flat were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and later taken to hospital.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, which was put out at 04:00 GMT.

Residents from neighbouring properties were temporarily evacuated.

Nottinghamshire Police also attended and a joint investigation with the fire service was due to start later.

