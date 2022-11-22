Drug dealer caught after police pursuit in Nottingham jailed
A drug dealer who drove dangerously as he threw items from his car during a police pursuit has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jordan Grant sped away after he was recognised by patrolling officers in Westmoore Close, Mapperley, Nottingham.
Officers caught Grant on foot after he jumped out of the moving car on 13 May 2020, the force added.
The 29-year-old was convicted of dangerous driving and drug offences and jailed for three and a half years.
Mobile phones and a bag of coins were later recovered from the roadside.
A "bundle" of heroin and cocaine was found in the glove box of the Ford Fusion car, and during a search of a property in Westmoore Close, police found large quantities of heroin, cocaine and cannabis in the living room and kitchen.
Weighing scales and almost £6,000 in cash were also discovered by officers.
Grant, of Florence Avenue, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, was convicted of dangerous driving, two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug and acquiring criminal property.
He was also banned from driving for 12 months at Nottingham Crown Court on 15 November.
