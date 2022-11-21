Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire

Police cordon at flat
Forensic teams are continuing their investigation into the deaths of the two children
By Will Jefford
BBC News

A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire which killed her two children in Nottingham.

The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is also being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

The girls' mother, a 28-year-old woman, remains critically ill in hospital, police confirmed.

Insp Karl Thomas, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We will turn every single stone to make sure the family will get justice."

