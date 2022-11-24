Nottingham fire: Man charged with murder of mum and daughters
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and her two daughters, who all died after a flat fire.
One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning.
Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was put on a life-support machine but died on Tuesday.
Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, is due in court on Friday.
A joint investigation by Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service concluded the fire was started deliberately.
Mr Barrow was arrested on Sunday and police were granted additional time to question him before he was charged with three counts of murder.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this incredibly painful time, as well as the communities that have been affected by this most tragic of incidents.
"The grief this family has been put through is incomprehensible.
"Large teams of detectives have been working relentlessly alongside specialist search units and forensic experts to understand the full circumstances behind this deliberate fire.
"Following those inquiries, we have charged a suspect with three counts of murder.
"The family are aware of this development and I would like to sincerely thank them for their patience and understanding as we do everything we possibly can to gain justice for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah."
The husband and father of the victims, Aboubacarr Drammeh, 40, was out of the country at the time of the fire.
In a statement released through police, he said his wife was a "very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn't have the heart to hurt a fly".
Rob Perkins, head teacher at The Milford Academy, described three-year-old Fatimah as "a kind, joyful and determined member of our nursery".
"Her sunny personality ensured she made friends wherever she went, and she loved a cuddle," he said.
"Her contagious laugh could be heard by all.
"Our nursery won't be the same without her."
